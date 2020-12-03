Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3rd:

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This pharmaceuticals company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.3% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.75, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN): This data driven, technology empowered digital platform has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19% over the last 60 days.

360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.85, compared with 28.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK): This precious metals trading company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 72.6% over the last 60 days.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.87, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

