Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3rd:

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This company that engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.7% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.34, compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.5% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.58, compared with 19.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK): This provider of commercial real estate services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Newmark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.85, compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT): This manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.

MasterCraft Boat has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.36, compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

