Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3rd:
Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This company that engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.7% over the last 60 days.
Innoviva, Inc. Price and Consensus
Innoviva, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Innoviva, Inc. Quote
Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.34, compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Innoviva, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Innoviva, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Innoviva, Inc. Quote
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.5% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus
Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.58, compared with 19.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK): This provider of commercial real estate services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Newmark Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Newmark Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Newmark Group, Inc. Quote
Newmark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.85, compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Newmark Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Newmark Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Newmark Group, Inc. Quote
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT): This manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. price-consensus-chart | MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. Quote
MasterCraft Boat has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.36, compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. PE Ratio (TTM)
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. pe-ratio-ttm | MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.
See 7 handpicked stocks now >>
Click to get this free report
Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM): Free Stock Analysis Report
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (MCFT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.