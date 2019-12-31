Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.11, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This company that provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.42, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Office Depot, Inc. (ODP): This company that provides business services and supplies, products, and technology has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Office Depot has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.83, compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.53, compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.