Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW): This producer and seller of private label tissue and bleached paperboard products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Clearwater Paper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.78, compared with 26.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (ELP): This company that engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 85.2% over the last 60 days.

COPEL has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.97, compared with 20.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU): This hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.1% over the last 60 days.

Sculptor Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.01, compared with 52.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This company that engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.82, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

