Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.45 compared with 22.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Verso Corporation (VRS): This producer of specialty and graphic papers, packaging and pulp has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 86.2% over the last 60 days.

Verso has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.65 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This developer of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.02 compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

