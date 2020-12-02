Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): This designer and manufacturer of consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.1% over the last 60 days.

Vista Outdoor Inc. Price and Consensus

Vista Outdoor Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote

Vista Outdoor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.55 compared with 23.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Vista Outdoor Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Vista Outdoor Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG): This provider of financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 56.9% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price-consensus-chart | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

Shinhan Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.17 compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN): This provider of a data driven, technology empowered digital platform has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19% over the last 60 days.

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.88 compared with 31.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG): Free Stock Analysis Report



360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.