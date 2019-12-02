Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG): This franchised hotel operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
GreenTree Hospitality has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.08, compared with 20.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA): This company that provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.8% over the last 90 days.
Avaya Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.77, compared with 19.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This company that provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 56.8% over the last 60 days.
Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.90, compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Investment Research
