Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:

The ODP Corporation (ODP): This provider of business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.1% over the last 60 days.

ODP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.53 compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This owner and operator of arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.6% over the last 60 days.

Michaels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.26 compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This company that is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.3% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.56 compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

