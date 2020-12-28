Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 63.6% over the last 60 days.

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.32 compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK): This precious metals trading company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 72.6% over the last 60 days.

A-Mark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.63 compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This company that is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.3% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.61 compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

