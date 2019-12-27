Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG): This retailer of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Signet has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.46 compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Verso Corporation (VRS): This producer of specialty and graphic papers, packaging and pulp has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 86.2% over the last 60 days.

Verso has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.75 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): This provider of private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Essent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.23 compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.