Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26th:

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This developer of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.08 compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.34 compared with 22.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): This provider of private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Essent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.34 compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

