Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 24th:
Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW): This producer and seller of private label tissue and bleached paperboard products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.8% over the last 60 days.
Clearwater Paper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.83, compared with 27.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This owner and operater of arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.6% over the last 60 days.
Michaels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.25, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This company that engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.3% over the last 60 days.
Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.43, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
