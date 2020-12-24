Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 24th:

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW): This producer and seller of private label tissue and bleached paperboard products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Clearwater Paper Corporation Price and Consensus

Clearwater Paper Corporation price-consensus-chart | Clearwater Paper Corporation Quote

Clearwater Paper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.83, compared with 27.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Clearwater Paper Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Clearwater Paper Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Clearwater Paper Corporation Quote

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This owner and operater of arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.6% over the last 60 days.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Michaels Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote

Michaels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.25, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

The Michaels Companies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This company that engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.3% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva, Inc. Price and Consensus

Innoviva, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Innoviva, Inc. Quote

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.43, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Innoviva, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Innoviva, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Innoviva, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.