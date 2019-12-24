Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 24th:

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): This company that provides life insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.1% over the last 60 days.

American Equity Investment Life Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.30, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM): This company that owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.2% over the last 60 days.

CNX Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.03, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Navient Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.52, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN): This company that engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 10% over the last 60 days.

MSG Networks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.36, compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.