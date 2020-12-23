Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): This retail REIT has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.14 compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK): This precious metals trading company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 72.6% over the last 60 days.

A-Mark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.22 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This provider of online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom has Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.48 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

