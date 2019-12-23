Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG): This operator of hotels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote
GreenTree Hospitality has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.35, compared with 21.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): This owner and operator of a portfolio of businesses has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Macquarie Infrastructure Company Price and Consensus
Macquarie Infrastructure Company price-consensus-chart | Macquarie Infrastructure Company Quote
Macquarie Infrastructure has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.01, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Macquarie Infrastructure Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Macquarie Infrastructure Company pe-ratio-ttm | Macquarie Infrastructure Company Quote
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This automobile retailer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.81, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): This jewelry retailer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus
Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Signet Jewelers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.30, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Signet Jewelers Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Signet Jewelers Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.6% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): Free Stock Analysis Report
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (GHG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.