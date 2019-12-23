Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG): This operator of hotels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GreenTree Hospitality has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.35, compared with 21.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): This owner and operator of a portfolio of businesses has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Macquarie Infrastructure has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.01, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This automobile retailer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.81, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): This jewelry retailer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.30, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

