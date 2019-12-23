Markets

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG): This operator of hotels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

GreenTree Hospitality has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.35, compared with 21.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): This owner and operator of a portfolio of businesses has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Price and Consensus

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Price and Consensus

Macquarie Infrastructure Company price-consensus-chart | Macquarie Infrastructure Company Quote

Macquarie Infrastructure has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.01, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Macquarie Infrastructure Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Macquarie Infrastructure Company pe-ratio-ttm | Macquarie Infrastructure Company Quote

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This automobile retailer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.81, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): This jewelry retailer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus

Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

Signet Jewelers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.30, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Signet Jewelers Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Signet Jewelers Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Signet Jewelers Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.6% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


Click to get this free report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): Free Stock Analysis Report

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (GHG): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular