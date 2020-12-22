Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 63.6% over the last 60 days.

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.03, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.06, compared with 27.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This investment banking, research, sales and trading provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.08, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This education loan management and business processing solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.85, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

