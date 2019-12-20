Markets

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 20th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This developer of pharmaceuticalshas a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.92 compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): This provider of private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Essent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.50 compared with 18.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.5% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.49 compared with 22.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

