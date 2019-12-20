Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This developer of pharmaceuticalshas a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva, Inc. Price and Consensus

Innoviva, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Innoviva, Inc. Quote

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.92 compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Innoviva, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Innoviva, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Innoviva, Inc. Quote

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): This provider of private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Essent Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Essent Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Essent Group Ltd. Quote

Essent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.50 compared with 18.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Essent Group Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Essent Group Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Essent Group Ltd. Quote

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.5% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.49 compared with 22.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

