Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.89, compared with 5.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This pharmaceuticals company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.3% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva, Inc. Price and Consensus

Innoviva, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Innoviva, Inc. Quote

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.93, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Innoviva, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Innoviva, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Innoviva, Inc. Quote

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN): This provider of data driven, technology empowered digital platform has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19% over the last 60 days.

360 DigiTech, Inc. Price and Consensus

360 DigiTech, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Quote

360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.73, compared with 31.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

360 DigiTech, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

360 DigiTech, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Quote

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18% over the last 60 days.

Exantas Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Exantas Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Exantas Capital Corp. Quote

Exantas Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.83, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Exantas Capital Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Exantas Capital Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Exantas Capital Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN): Free Stock Analysis Report



360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Danaos Corporation (DAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.