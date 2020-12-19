Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18th:

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN): This data driven, technology empowered digital platform provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19% over the last 60 days.

360 DigiTech, Inc. Price and Consensus

360 DigiTech, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Quote

360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.47, compared with 30.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

360 DigiTech, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

360 DigiTech, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Quote

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This online credit solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus

Elevate Credit, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote

Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.05, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Elevate Credit, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Elevate Credit, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): This shipping company that provides marine transportation services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.72, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Capital Product Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Capital Product Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

