Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18th:

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH): This specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Sally Beauty has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.69, compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN): This bank holding company for Bank7 has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.67, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This provider of investment management and advisory services etc has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Waddell & Reed Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.61, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

CURO has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.61, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

