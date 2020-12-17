Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:

Mallinckrodt plc (MNKKQ): This developer and manufacturer of specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Mallinckrodt has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.07 compared with 0.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF): This bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 40% over the last 60 days.

Waterstone Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50 compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

U.S. Bancorp (USB): This financial services holding company has Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

U.S. Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.98 compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

