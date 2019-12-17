Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This mortgage banking and investment management company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.1% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.55, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH): This specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Sally Beauty Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.71, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.73, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

