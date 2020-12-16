Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.42, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 40% over the last 60 days.

Waterstone Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43, compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN): This diversified bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.

Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.47, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU): This hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.1% over the last 60 days.

Sculptor Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.69, compared with 26.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

