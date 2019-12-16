Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:

Verso Corporation (VRS):This company that produces and sells coated papers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 86.2% over the last 60 days.

Verso Corporation Price and Consensus

Verso Corporation price-consensus-chart | Verso Corporation Quote

Verso Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.8, compared with 10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Verso Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Verso Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Verso Corporation Quote

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus

Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

Signet Jewelers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25, compared with 15.8 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Signet Jewelers Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Signet Jewelers Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Navient Corporation Price and Consensus

Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote

Navient Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.61, compared with 7.8 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navient Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Navient Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This company that provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus

Elevate Credit, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote

Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.12, compared with 7.8 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Elevate Credit, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Elevate Credit, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.