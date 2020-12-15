Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): This designer and manufacturer of consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.1% over the last 60 days.

Vista Outdoor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.19 compared with 23.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN): This provider of a data driven, technology empowered digital platform has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19% over the last 60 days.

360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.40 compared with 31.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG): This provider of financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.9% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.24 compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

U.S. Bancorp (USB): This financial services holding company has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 60 days.

U.S. Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.80 compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

