Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This company that owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.3% over the last 60 days.

The Michaels Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.70, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts seller has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.7% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.67, compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG): This financial products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.9% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.33, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This investment banking, research, sales and trading provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.98, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

