Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 13

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): This provider of life insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.1% over the last 60 days.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Price and Consensus

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company price-consensus-chart | American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Quote

American Equity Investment Life has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.26, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company PE Ratio (TTM)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company pe-ratio-ttm | American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Quote

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This company that owns and operates dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.5% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.72, compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC): This company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Bausch Health Cos Inc. Price and Consensus

Bausch Health Cos Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bausch Health Cos Inc. Quote

Bausch Health has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.73, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bausch Health Cos Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Bausch Health Cos Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Bausch Health Cos Inc. Quote

Office Depot, Inc. (ODP): This company that provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Office Depot, Inc. Price and Consensus

Office Depot, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Office Depot, Inc. Quote

Office Depot has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.90, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Office Depot, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Office Depot, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Office Depot, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.