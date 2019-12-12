Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG):This franchised hotel operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GreenTree Hospitality has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.34, compared with 20.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Changyou.com Limited (CYOU): This company that develops and operates online gameshas a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Changyou.com has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.44, compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO):This financing and loan service company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

CURO Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.52, compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

