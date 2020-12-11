Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11th:

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN): This diversified bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.

Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.23, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU): This investment advisory services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.1% over the last 60 days.

Sculptor Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.92, compared with 27.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This online credit solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.02, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

