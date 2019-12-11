Markets

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 11th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11th:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP):This company that provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 56.8% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.83, compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD): This specialty apparel retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Tailored Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tailored Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tailored Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tailored Brands, Inc. Quote

Tailored Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.89, compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tailored Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tailored Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tailored Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Tailored Brands, Inc. Quote

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO):This financing and loan service company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

CURO Group Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

CURO Group Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | CURO Group Holdings Corp. Quote

CURO Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.59, compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | CURO Group Holdings Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


Click to get this free report

Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD): Free Stock Analysis Report

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): Free Stock Analysis Report

MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular