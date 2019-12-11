Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11th:
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP):This company that provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 56.8% over the last 60 days.
Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.83, compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD): This specialty apparel retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Tailored Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.89, compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO):This financing and loan service company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.
CURO Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.59, compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
