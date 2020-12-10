Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 85.2% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.79, compared with 20.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN): This data driven, technology empowered digital platform has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.

360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.38, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK): This precious metals trading company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.15, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

