Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10th:

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This developer of pharmaceuticalshas a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.7% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.55 compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.5% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.53 compared with 19.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): This provider of private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Essent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.60 compared with 23.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

