Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.29, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This investment banking, research, sales and trading provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.60, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH): This company that offers banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Meta Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.99, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.4% over the last 60 days.

Mid Penn Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.92, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

