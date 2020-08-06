Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This company that is engaged in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.16 compared with 37.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI): This exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.6% over the last 90 days.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Quote

Bonanza Creek Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.61 compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.1% over the last 90 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59 compared with 29.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

