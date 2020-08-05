Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:

Meridian Corporation (MRBK): This company that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 53.9% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.64, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): This turbocharger and electric boosting technologies provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.4% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.05, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.4% over the last 60 days.

Mid Penn Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.83, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI): This exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Bonanza Creek Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.54, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

