Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR): This company that is engaged in exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

HighPoint Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.63 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB): This bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 90 days.

Metropolitan Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88 compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.1% over the last 90 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.16 compared with 30.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

