Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This company that provides investment banking, research, sales and trading serives has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.52, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): This turbocharger and electric boosting technologies provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.4% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.25, compared with 18.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH): This holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Meta Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.87, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.16, compared with 30.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

