Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

Hibbett Sports has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.09 compared with 22.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

The Allstate Corporation (ALL): This provider of property and casualty, and other insurance products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17% over the last 60 days.

The Allstate Corporation Price and Consensus

The Allstate Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Allstate Corporation Quote

Allstate has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.42 compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Allstate Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

The Allstate Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | The Allstate Corporation Quote

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 43.4% over the last 60 days.

CAI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CAI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAI International, Inc. Quote

CAI has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.84 compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CAI International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CAI International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CAI International, Inc. Quote

