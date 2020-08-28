Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.9% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.84, compared with 38.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 43.4% over the last 60 days.

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.69, compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.52, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.4% over the last 60 days.

FS Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.57, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

