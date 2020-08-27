Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR): This producer and seller of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

U.S. Concrete has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.40 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL): This provider of property and casualty, and other insurance products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.1% over the last 60 days.

Allstate has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.31 compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.82 compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This provider of servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 85.3% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.36 compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

