Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.93, compared with 38.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 43.4% over the last 60 days.

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.67, compared with 18.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This company that provides investment banking, research, sales and trading services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.72, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.4% over the last 60 days.

FS Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.41, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

