Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC): This distributor of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, and related products and materials has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.4% over the last 60 days.

WESCO has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.40 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.83 compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This provider of servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 85.3% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.37 compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

