Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 24th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24th:

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 43.4% over the last 60 days.

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.4% over the last 60 days.

FS Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.22, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 79.8% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.75, compared with 90.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This servicing, origination, and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 85.3% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.20, compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

