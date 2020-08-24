Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24th:

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 43.4% over the last 60 days.

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.4% over the last 60 days.

FS Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.22, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 79.8% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.75, compared with 90.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This servicing, origination, and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 85.3% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.20, compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

