Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd:

Textainer Group Holdings Limited TGH: This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.23, compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This provider of transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.5% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.61, compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dow Inc. DOW: This provider of various materials science solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Dow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.29, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Hanmi Financial Corporation HAFC: This business banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.8% over the last 60 days.

Hanmi Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.85, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

