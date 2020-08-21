Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21st:

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG): This provider of retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Principal Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Principal Financial Group, Inc. Quote

Principal Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.89 compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Principal Financial Group, Inc. Quote

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.87 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.9% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.05 compared with 39.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.