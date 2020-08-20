Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20th:

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This investment banking, research, sales and trading services for businesses service provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.68, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 79.8% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.75, compared with 173.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH): This diversified financial services company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Equitable Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.84, compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This company that owns and operates containerships has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.87, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.