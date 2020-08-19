Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:

The Allstate Corporation (ALL): This provider of property and casualty, and other insurance products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Allstate has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.72 compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 90 days.

Owens & Minor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.41 compared with 24.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.9% over the last 90 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.09 compared with 39.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

