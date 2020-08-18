Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW): This energy company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21% over the last 60 days.

SilverBow Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.39, compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This company that provides investment banking, research, sales and trading services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.71, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 79.8% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.63, compared with 175.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

