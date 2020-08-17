Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:
UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI): This designer and manufacturer of wood and wood-alternative products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.3% over the last 60 days.
UFP Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.06 compared with 30.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 59.5% over the last 90 days.
Laredo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.98 compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.9% over the last 90 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.16 compared with 39.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
