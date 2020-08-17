Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI): This designer and manufacturer of wood and wood-alternative products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Universal Forest Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Forest Products, Inc. Quote

UFP Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.06 compared with 30.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Universal Forest Products, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Universal Forest Products, Inc. Quote

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 59.5% over the last 90 days.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Price and Consensus

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote

Laredo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.98 compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.9% over the last 90 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.16 compared with 39.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.