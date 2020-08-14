Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th:

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR): This company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP Price and Consensus

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP price-consensus-chart | HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP Quote

HighPoint Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.60, compared with 4.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP PE Ratio (TTM)

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP pe-ratio-ttm | HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP Quote

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 85.9% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion Inc. Price and Consensus

Garrett Motion Inc. price-consensus-chart | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote

Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.56, compared with 74.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Garrett Motion Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Garrett Motion Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 19% over the last 60 days.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Price and Consensus

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote

Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.95, compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This investment banking, research, sales and trading service provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.63, compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cowen Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q2 2020, while the S&P 500 gained an impressive +44.0%, five of our strategies returned +50.9%, +93.8%, +122.2%, +153.0%, and even +156.8%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q2 2020, while the S&P averaged +5.5% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +51.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.